B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 9,390 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 44.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,675 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 9,390 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EW. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Pingora Partners LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Operose Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 247.0% in the 3rd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 635 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 292.6% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 636 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.89, for a total transaction of $688,426.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,809,931.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Michael A. Mussallem sold 29,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.42, for a total transaction of $2,712,527.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $414,596.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.89, for a total transaction of $688,426.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,809,931.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 127,104 shares of company stock valued at $11,267,464. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $88.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $53.55 billion, a PE ratio of 38.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.11. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12-month low of $60.57 and a 12-month high of $96.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.28.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 23.01% and a return on equity of 22.86%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on EW shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $92.00 to $89.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.06.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

