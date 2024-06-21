BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $5.71

BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.71 and traded as low as $4.82. BANCO DO BRASIL/S shares last traded at $4.87, with a volume of 422,490 shares trading hands.

BANCO DO BRASIL/S Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $28.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.29, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.78 and a 200 day moving average of $5.71.

BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. BANCO DO BRASIL/S had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 19.16%. The business had revenue of $13.92 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that BANCO DO BRASIL/S will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BANCO DO BRASIL/S Cuts Dividend

BANCO DO BRASIL/S Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.0331 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. BANCO DO BRASIL/S’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.38%.

Banco do Brasil SA provides banking products and services for individuals, companies, and public sectors in Brazil and internationally. The company's Banking segment offers various products and services, including deposits, loans, and services to retail, wholesale, and public sector markets, as well as to micro-entrepreneurs and the low income population.

