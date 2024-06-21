Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) Receives $25.63 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.63.

BAND has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Bandwidth from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Bandwidth from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Bandwidth from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Bandwidth from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Bandwidth in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

In other news, Director Lukas M. Roush purchased 4,963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.12 per share, for a total transaction of $80,003.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $695,852.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Bandwidth news, CEO David A. Morken sold 1,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.40, for a total value of $26,316.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,608,825.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Lukas M. Roush bought 4,963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.12 per share, for a total transaction of $80,003.56. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 43,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $695,852.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold 27,729 shares of company stock worth $566,540 over the last ninety days. 6.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAND. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC bought a new stake in Bandwidth in the fourth quarter worth $4,079,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Bandwidth by 366.7% in the fourth quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 147,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,127,000 after acquiring an additional 115,500 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in Bandwidth in the first quarter worth $1,143,000. B. Riley Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Bandwidth in the third quarter worth $682,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bandwidth by 15.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 341,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,231,000 after acquiring an additional 46,342 shares in the last quarter. 68.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BAND opened at $15.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $417.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.81 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Bandwidth has a 1-year low of $9.34 and a 1-year high of $25.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.43 and its 200 day moving average is $16.73.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $171.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.10 million. Bandwidth had a negative return on equity of 2.49% and a negative net margin of 4.60%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bandwidth will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

