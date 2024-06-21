Bank of the James Financial Group (NASDAQ:BOTJ) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $11.10

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.10 and traded as low as $10.83. Bank of the James Financial Group shares last traded at $11.03, with a volume of 2,882 shares traded.

Bank of the James Financial Group Trading Up 0.2 %

The firm has a market cap of $50.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.10.

Bank of the James Financial Group (NASDAQ:BOTJ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter. Bank of the James Financial Group had a net margin of 16.45% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The firm had revenue of $10.26 million during the quarter.

Bank of the James Financial Group Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Bank of the James Financial Group’s payout ratio is 20.51%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MontVue Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of the James Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of the James Financial Group by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 17,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of the James Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $268,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of the James Financial Group by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 192,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 47,895 shares during the period. Finally, Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of the James Financial Group by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 253,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,631,000 after purchasing an additional 57,856 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of the James Financial Group

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the James that provides general retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, associations and organizations, and governmental authorities in Virginia, the United States. It offers checking, savings, individual retirement, and health care saving accounts, as well as other time deposits, including money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

