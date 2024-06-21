Barfresh Food Group (NASDAQ:BRFH) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.46

Barfresh Food Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRFHGet Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.46 and traded as high as $2.71. Barfresh Food Group shares last traded at $2.53, with a volume of 13,507 shares traded.

Barfresh Food Group Trading Down 1.6 %

The stock has a market cap of $37.24 million, a P/E ratio of -14.06 and a beta of 0.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.46.

Barfresh Food Group (NASDAQ:BRFHGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 million. Barfresh Food Group had a negative net margin of 26.71% and a negative return on equity of 121.51%. On average, analysts anticipate that Barfresh Food Group, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Barfresh Food Group stock. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Barfresh Food Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRFHFree Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 22,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Barfresh Food Group at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.66% of the company’s stock.

About Barfresh Food Group

Barfresh Food Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes ready-to-drink and ready-to-blend frozen beverages in the United States. It offers smoothies, shakes and frappes in various formats comprising ready-to-drink smoothie, easy pour, juice concentrates, and single serve.

