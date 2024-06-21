Barfresh Food Group (NASDAQ:BRFH) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.46

Barfresh Food Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRFH – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.46 and traded as high as $2.71. Barfresh Food Group shares last traded at $2.53, with a volume of 13,507 shares traded.

The stock has a market cap of $37.24 million, a P/E ratio of -14.06 and a beta of 0.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.46.

Barfresh Food Group (NASDAQ:BRFH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 million. Barfresh Food Group had a negative net margin of 26.71% and a negative return on equity of 121.51%. On average, analysts anticipate that Barfresh Food Group, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Barfresh Food Group stock. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Barfresh Food Group, Inc. ( NASDAQ:BRFH Free Report ) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 22,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Barfresh Food Group at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.66% of the company’s stock.

Barfresh Food Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes ready-to-drink and ready-to-blend frozen beverages in the United States. It offers smoothies, shakes and frappes in various formats comprising ready-to-drink smoothie, easy pour, juice concentrates, and single serve.

