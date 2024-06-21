Bath Savings Trust Co Sells 6,437 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Bath Savings Trust Co trimmed its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 285,237 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 6,437 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 5.2% of Bath Savings Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in Apple were worth $48,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wyrmwood Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 69.0% during the fourth quarter. Wyrmwood Management LLC now owns 169 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. A.P. Gilfoyle & Co. L.P. acquired a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Gilfoyle & Co LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 118.0% in the 4th quarter. Gilfoyle & Co LLC now owns 218 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. grew its position in Apple by 657.1% in the fourth quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 424 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Apple from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Apple from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities upgraded Apple from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $162.00 to $188.00 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $208.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $209.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.61, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $164.07 and a 12 month high of $220.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $187.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $184.74.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.02. Apple had a return on equity of 148.33% and a net margin of 26.31%. The firm had revenue of $90.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.55%.

Apple announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $110.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.58, for a total transaction of $14,368,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,359,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $835,207,570.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 99,183 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.03, for a total value of $16,864,085.49. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,377,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $574,260,512.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.58, for a total transaction of $14,368,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,359,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $835,207,570.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 346,270 shares of company stock worth $60,880,196. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

