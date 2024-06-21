Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $31.81

Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $31.81 and traded as high as $40.18. Benchmark Electronics shares last traded at $39.47, with a volume of 805,211 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BHE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Sidoti downgraded shares of Benchmark Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Benchmark Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Fox Advisors downgraded shares of Benchmark Electronics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Benchmark Electronics from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th.

Benchmark Electronics Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.57 and a beta of 1.03.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $675.58 million during the quarter. Benchmark Electronics had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 7.20%.

Benchmark Electronics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Benchmark Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Benchmark Electronics

In other Benchmark Electronics news, CFO Arvind Kamal sold 783 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.38, for a total value of $30,051.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,735 shares in the company, valued at $795,809.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Arvind Kamal sold 783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.38, for a total transaction of $30,051.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $795,809.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey Stephen Mccreary sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.49, for a total transaction of $394,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,779,498.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,560 shares of company stock worth $688,374 over the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Benchmark Electronics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Benchmark Electronics in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Benchmark Electronics by 97.9% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Benchmark Electronics by 121.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 967 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in Benchmark Electronics in the 1st quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Benchmark Electronics in the 1st quarter valued at about $136,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.29% of the company’s stock.

Benchmark Electronics Company Profile

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company provides engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing and technology solutions, as well as automation equipment design and build services.

