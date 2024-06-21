BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Receives $96.21 Average Target Price from Analysts

BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $96.21.

Get BILL alerts:

BILL has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (down previously from $70.00) on shares of BILL in a report on Monday, April 1st. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of BILL in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of BILL from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of BILL in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of BILL from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BILL

BILL Stock Performance

NYSE:BILL opened at $47.44 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.87 and its 200-day moving average is $65.70. BILL has a 52-week low of $45.90 and a 52-week high of $139.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.05 and a beta of 1.61.

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.17. BILL had a negative net margin of 4.21% and a positive return on equity of 0.98%. The company had revenue of $323.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.23 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that BILL will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at BILL

In other news, SVP Germaine Cota sold 642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.59, for a total transaction of $33,120.78. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,057 shares in the company, valued at $312,480.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Rajesh A. Aji sold 2,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total transaction of $134,985.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,126 shares in the company, valued at $470,901.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Germaine Cota sold 642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.59, for a total transaction of $33,120.78. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $312,480.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BILL

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BILL. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of BILL during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of BILL by 75.0% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of BILL by 57.2% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of BILL during the fourth quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of BILL by 100.0% during the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 97.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BILL Company Profile

(Get Free Report

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BILL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BILL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.