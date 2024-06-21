BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.08.

Get BlackBerry alerts:

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of BlackBerry in a research note on Thursday, April 4th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on BlackBerry

Institutional Trading of BlackBerry

BlackBerry Stock Up 1.5 %

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackBerry in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of BlackBerry by 77.8% during the 4th quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC increased its position in shares of BlackBerry by 52.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 15,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 5,196 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in BlackBerry during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new position in BlackBerry during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.48% of the company’s stock.

BB opened at $2.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. BlackBerry has a fifty-two week low of $2.23 and a fifty-two week high of $5.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.69 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.81 and a 200-day moving average of $3.03.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 3rd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.06. BlackBerry had a negative return on equity of 0.24% and a negative net margin of 15.24%. The company had revenue of $173.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. BlackBerry’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that BlackBerry will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

BlackBerry Company Profile

(Get Free Report

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers CylanceENDPOINT, an integrated endpoint security solution; CylanceGUARD, a managed detection and response solution; CylanceEDGE, an AI-powered continuous authentication zero trust network access solution; CylanceINTELLIGENCE, a contextual cyber threat intelligence service; BlackBerry Dynamics offers a development platform and secure container for mobile applications; BlackBerry Workspaces a secure Enterprise File Sync and Share (EFSS) solution; BlackBerry Messenger (BBM) Enterprise, an enterprise-grade secure instant messaging solution for messaging, voice and video; BlackBerry SecuSUITE is a certified, multi-OS voice and text messaging solution; BlackBerry AtHoc, a secure networked critical event management solution; and BlackBerry unified endpoint management (UEM) solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackBerry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackBerry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.