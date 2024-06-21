Blackfinch Spring VCT (LON:BFSP) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.00

Shares of Blackfinch Spring VCT PLC (LON:BFSP – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 98 ($1.25), with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 98 ($1.25).
Blackfinch Spring VCT Stock Performance
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 95.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 94.85.
Blackfinch Spring VCT Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of GBX 2.60 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. This is a positive change from Blackfinch Spring VCT’s previous dividend of $2.50.
Blackfinch Spring VCT Company Profile
Blackfinch Spring VCT PLC a venture capital firm specializing in growth stage and early stage investments. It also makes follow-on co-investments. It seeks to invest in technology-enabled companies with a focus on research and development and innovation. It prefers to invest in United Kingdom. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Gloucester, the United Kingdom.
