BNB Market Capitalization Tops $86.40 Billion (BNB)

BNB (BNB) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 21st. One BNB coin can currently be purchased for $585.46 or 0.00919027 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, BNB has traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar. BNB has a market capitalization of $86.40 billion and $1.80 billion worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
About BNB
BNB (BNB) is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 147,583,744 coins. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. BNB’s official website is bnbchain.org/en.
BNB Coin Trading
