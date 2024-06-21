BNB Market Capitalization Tops $86.40 Billion (BNB)

BNB (BNB) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 21st. One BNB coin can currently be purchased for $585.46 or 0.00919027 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, BNB has traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar. BNB has a market capitalization of $86.40 billion and $1.80 billion worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About BNB

BNB (BNB) is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 147,583,744 coins. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. BNB’s official website is bnbchain.org/en.

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 147,583,767.5894535. The last known price of BNB is 586.49071751 USD and is down -1.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2186 active market(s) with $1,828,643,466.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”

BNB Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BNB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase , Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

