Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Holdings Raised by Alaska Permanent Fund Corp

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Free Report) by 301.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 28,120 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,120 shares during the quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s holdings in Boyd Gaming were worth $1,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 71.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming during the fourth quarter valued at $3,757,000. Beacon Financial Group lifted its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 15,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 4,747,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, III Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. III Capital Management now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. 76.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BYD. Raymond James began coverage on Boyd Gaming in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Boyd Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boyd Gaming currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.42.

BYD opened at $52.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.57 and a 200-day moving average of $60.73. Boyd Gaming Co. has a fifty-two week low of $49.34 and a fifty-two week high of $73.00.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $960.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $947.26 million. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 14.91% and a return on equity of 34.76%. Equities research analysts forecast that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio is 12.21%.

Boyd Gaming announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, May 13th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 9.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Christine J. Spadafor sold 1,874 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total transaction of $100,034.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,802.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 27.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. The company operates through Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, Midwest & South, and Online segments.

