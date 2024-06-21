Breeze Holdings Acquisition (NASDAQ:BREZR) Stock Price Down 13.6%

Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BREZR – Get Free Report) traded down 13.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.15 and last traded at $0.18. 164,800 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 343% from the average session volume of 37,236 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.20.

Breeze Holdings Acquisition Trading Down 13.6 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.16.

About Breeze Holdings Acquisition

Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the defense technology industry.

