Breeze Holdings Acquisition (NASDAQ:BREZR) Stock Price Down 13.6%

Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BREZR – Get Free Report) traded down 13.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.15 and last traded at $0.18. 164,800 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 343% from the average session volume of 37,236 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.20.
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.16.
About Breeze Holdings Acquisition
Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the defense technology industry.
