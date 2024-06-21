Brokerages Set Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (TSE:BDGI) Target Price at C$53.06

Shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (TSE:BDGI – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$53.06.

Several research firms recently commented on BDGI. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$49.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$62.00 to C$63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$52.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$52.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Acumen Capital upped their target price on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$47.50 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st.

Insider Buying and Selling at Badger Infrastructure Solutions

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Trading Up 0.7 %

In other Badger Infrastructure Solutions news, Director Robert George Blackadar acquired 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$37.05 per share, with a total value of C$74,100.00. Also, Senior Officer Juan Francisco Brondo Garcia bought 4,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$42.79 per share, with a total value of C$192,555.00. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 10,900 shares of company stock worth $433,295. Insiders own 0.39% of the company's stock.

TSE:BDGI opened at C$41.99 on Tuesday. Badger Infrastructure Solutions has a one year low of C$24.55 and a one year high of C$51.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.32, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$43.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$44.54. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.08 and a beta of 1.18.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This is a positive change from Badger Infrastructure Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Badger Infrastructure Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 44.72%.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Company Profile

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. provides non-destructive excavating and related services in Canada and the United States. Its Badger Hydrovac technology uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. The company offers daylighting services for visual confirmation of buried lines, directional drilling test holes, sacrificial anode installation, pipeline and utility crossings, and subsurface utility engineering test holes applications; and debris removal services for frac tank clean-outs, road and box culvert clean-outs, pipe-rammed casing clean-outs, ballast and filter media removal, and inside structures and buildings material removal.

