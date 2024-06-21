Brokerages Set BAE Systems plc (LON:BA) PT at GBX 1,335

Shares of BAE Systems plc (LON:BA – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,335 ($16.96).

Get BAE Systems alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on BA. Barclays increased their price target on shares of BAE Systems from GBX 1,250 ($15.88) to GBX 1,450 ($18.42) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Friday, March 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a GBX 1,400 ($17.79) price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of BAE Systems from GBX 1,300 ($16.52) to GBX 1,400 ($17.79) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of BAE Systems from GBX 1,290 ($16.39) to GBX 1,440 ($18.30) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th.

Read Our Latest Report on BAE Systems

Insiders Place Their Bets

BAE Systems Trading Down 0.3 %

In other BAE Systems news, insider Charles Woodburn sold 485,694 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,389 ($17.65), for a total value of £6,746,289.66 ($8,572,159.67). Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 34 shares of company stock worth $45,719. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BA stock opened at GBX 1,346.50 ($17.11) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.47, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,357.28 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,254.70. The company has a market capitalization of £40.80 billion, a PE ratio of 2,250.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.36.

About BAE Systems

(Get Free Report

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Platforms & Services, Air, Maritime, and Cyber & Intelligence. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance capabilities, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BAE Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BAE Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.