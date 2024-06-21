Brokerages Set Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) Price Target at $4.36

Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.36.

CDE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Coeur Mining in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Raymond James upped their price target on Coeur Mining from $3.75 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Coeur Mining from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $4.25 to $5.50 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform spec market weight” rating on shares of Coeur Mining in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Roth Mkm assumed coverage on Coeur Mining in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.40 price target for the company.

Coeur Mining Stock Up 4.9 %

Coeur Mining stock opened at $5.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.92 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.87. Coeur Mining has a 12 month low of $2.00 and a 12 month high of $6.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $213.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.43 million. Coeur Mining had a negative return on equity of 6.28% and a negative net margin of 12.77%. Coeur Mining’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Coeur Mining will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Kenneth J. Watkinson sold 44,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.86, for a total value of $213,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 140,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $683,894.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Sebastian Edwards sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.08, for a total value of $101,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 103,100 shares in the company, valued at $523,748. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Kenneth J. Watkinson sold 44,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.86, for a total value of $213,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 140,719 shares in the company, valued at $683,894.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Coeur Mining during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in Coeur Mining during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in Coeur Mining during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. StoneX Group Inc. bought a new stake in Coeur Mining during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, &PARTNERS bought a new stake in Coeur Mining during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. 63.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It markets and sells its concentrates to third-party customers, smelters, under off-take agreements. The company was formerly known as Coeur d'Alene Mines Corporation and changed its name to Coeur Mining, Inc in May 2013.

