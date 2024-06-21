Brokerages Set FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Target Price at $431.50

Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $431.50.

Several analysts have issued reports on FDS shares. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $430.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $447.00 to $458.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $464.00 target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $372.00 to $350.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 3rd.

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,166,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, EVP Goran Skoko sold 6,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.40, for a total value of $2,712,226.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,296,336.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at $5,166,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,987 shares of company stock valued at $10,283,347. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 375 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 487 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 168 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC grew its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 6,487 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,948,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. 91.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FDS opened at $408.35 on Tuesday. FactSet Research Systems has a 12 month low of $385.27 and a 12 month high of $488.64. The stock has a market cap of $15.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.33, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $423.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $448.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The business services provider reported $4.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.83 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $545.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.93 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 34.36% and a net margin of 22.72%. Equities research analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems will post 15.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This is a positive change from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is currently 32.94%.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

