Brokerages Set Future plc (LON:FUTR) Target Price at GBX 1,037

Shares of Future plc (LON:FUTR – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,037 ($13.18).

Get Future alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Future in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Future to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from GBX 850 ($10.80) to GBX 1,310 ($16.65) in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Future

Future Stock Performance

About Future

Shares of FUTR stock opened at GBX 1,012 ($12.86) on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 880.86 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 755.54. Future has a 52 week low of GBX 515.50 ($6.55) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,160 ($14.74). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 1,331.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.94.

(Get Free Report

Future plc, together with its subsidiaries, publishes and distributes content for games, entertainment, technology, sports, savings and wealth, lifestyle, knowledge and news, and B2B sectors primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Media and Magazine segments. The company offers content through various forms, such as websites, email newsletters, videos, social platforms, magazines, and events, as well as advertising comprising digital advertising, AVOD, newsletters, events, and lead generation; eCommerce, including print and digital subscriptions, and newstrade; and direct consumer monetisation frameworks.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Future Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Future and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.