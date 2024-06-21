Brokerages Set SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) Target Price at $9.08

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.08.

Get SoFi Technologies alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup began coverage on SoFi Technologies in a report on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on SoFi Technologies from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on SoFi Technologies from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded SoFi Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $6.50 to $7.50 in a report on Friday, April 5th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SOFI opened at $6.32 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.78. The stock has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.39, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.72. SoFi Technologies has a 52-week low of $6.26 and a 52-week high of $11.70.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $580.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.27 million. SoFi Technologies had a positive return on equity of 1.10% and a negative net margin of 8.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that SoFi Technologies will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Anthony Noto purchased 30,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.48 per share, for a total transaction of $199,033.20. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,121,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,629,549.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other SoFi Technologies news, Director Qatar Investment Authority sold 19,840,073 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.78, for a total value of $134,515,694.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Noto bought 30,715 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.48 per share, for a total transaction of $199,033.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,121,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,629,549.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 88,390 shares of company stock worth $597,569 in the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SOFI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 76,402,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,458,000 after buying an additional 2,567,797 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,854,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,398,000 after purchasing an additional 493,707 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in SoFi Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $38,595,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 8,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 384.2% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 142,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 113,100 shares during the last quarter. 38.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SoFi Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SoFi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoFi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.