Brokerages Set Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY) Target Price at C$44.50

Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$44.50.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$41.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Spin Master from an “outperfrom under weight” rating to a “sector perform under weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$50.00 to C$46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 18th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$48.00 to C$46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$50.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th.

Spin Master Stock Down 0.2 %

Spin Master stock opened at C$28.45 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$29.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$32.54. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.93, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 1.09. Spin Master has a one year low of C$27.52 and a one year high of C$37.73.

Spin Master (TSE:TOY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C($0.32). The company had revenue of C$426.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$407.27 million. Spin Master had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 7.63%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Spin Master will post 2.8894422 earnings per share for the current year.

Spin Master Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a boost from Spin Master’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Spin Master’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.40%.

Spin Master Company Profile

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, engages in the creation, design, manufacture, licensing, and marketing of various toys, entertainment products, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. The Toys segment's product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; wheels and action; outdoor; and preschool, dolls, and interactive products.

