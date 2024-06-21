Brokerages Set VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Price Target at $33.50

Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.50.
VICI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th.
NYSE VICI opened at $28.09 on Tuesday. VICI Properties has a 1-year low of $26.63 and a 1-year high of $33.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $29.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.68.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.61%.
VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.
