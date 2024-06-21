Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) Position Trimmed by Alaska Permanent Fund Corp

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Free Report) by 75.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 67,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210,808 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable were worth $1,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Brookfield Renewable alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Renewable in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Renewable in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Renewable in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Renewable Stock Down 1.1 %

BEPC opened at $29.28 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.20. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a twelve month low of $21.35 and a twelve month high of $32.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39.

Brookfield Renewable Announces Dividend

Brookfield Renewable ( NYSE:BEPC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.05). Brookfield Renewable had a return on equity of 2.19% and a net margin of 7.10%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Research analysts forecast that Brookfield Renewable Co. will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $0.355 dividend. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Brookfield Renewable’s dividend payout ratio is currently -308.69%.

Brookfield Renewable Company Profile

(Free Report)

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable power and sustainable solution assets primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, solar, and distributed energy and sustainable solutions with an installed capacity of approximately 19,161 megawatts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.