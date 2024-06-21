BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) Receives $108.29 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the five ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $108.29.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of BRP from $114.00 to $108.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 1st. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of BRP from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperformer” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of BRP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of BRP from $112.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd.

BRP Stock Performance

BRP stock opened at $63.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 2.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $66.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.68. BRP has a fifty-two week low of $57.15 and a fifty-two week high of $92.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.35.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. BRP had a return on equity of 101.72% and a net margin of 5.87%. On average, equities research analysts expect that BRP will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BRP Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.152 per share. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. BRP’s payout ratio is 11.21%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BRP

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of BRP by 39.6% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 28,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,166,000 after buying an additional 8,105 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in BRP by 34.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 589,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,697,000 after purchasing an additional 149,529 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its position in BRP by 10.9% during the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,094,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,997,000 after purchasing an additional 107,383 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in BRP by 3,269.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 50,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,831,000 after purchasing an additional 49,003 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in BRP during the third quarter valued at approximately $600,000.

BRP Company Profile

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am all-terrain vehicles, side-by-side vehicles, and three-wheeled vehicles; and seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo personal watercrafts and pontoons, Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft, and Pinion gearboxes with smart shift systems.

