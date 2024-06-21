Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Stock Position Lowered by Alaska Permanent Fund Corp

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lessened its position in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 24,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,614 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $2,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in Brunswick by 140.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,435,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,393,000 after buying an additional 2,006,578 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Brunswick by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,972,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,794,000 after buying an additional 9,465 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Brunswick by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,917,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,483,000 after buying an additional 47,053 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Brunswick by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,144,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,712,000 after buying an additional 278,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Brunswick by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 821,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,896,000 after buying an additional 13,344 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Brunswick

In other news, VP Brenna Preisser sold 1,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total transaction of $100,560.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 58,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,767,458.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 357 shares of Brunswick stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.34, for a total transaction of $28,681.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,864,771.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Brenna Preisser sold 1,225 shares of Brunswick stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total transaction of $100,560.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 58,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,767,458.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Brunswick from $91.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, BNP Paribas restated a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price target (down previously from $94.00) on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.38.

Brunswick Price Performance

Shares of Brunswick stock opened at $73.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Brunswick Co. has a fifty-two week low of $66.47 and a fifty-two week high of $99.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $80.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.24. The company has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 1.55.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by ($0.01). Brunswick had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 25.37%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.57 earnings per share. Brunswick’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Brunswick Co. will post 7.39 EPS for the current year.

Brunswick Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.23%.

Brunswick Profile

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Propulsion, Engine P&A, Navico Group, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, inboard engines, propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers for boat builders through marine retail dealers under the Mercury, Mercury MerCruiser, Mariner, Mercury Racing, Mercury Diesel, Avator, and Fliteboard brands.

