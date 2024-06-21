Burberry Group plc (LON:BRBY) Receives GBX 1,732.33 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Burberry Group plc (LON:BRBY – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,732.33 ($22.01).

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 1,500 ($19.06) to GBX 1,200 ($15.25) and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 4th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Burberry Group Price Performance

In related news, insider Jonathan Akeroyd sold 12,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 974 ($12.38), for a total transaction of £125,753.14 ($159,787.98). 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of LON BRBY opened at GBX 972.20 ($12.35) on Tuesday. Burberry Group has a 1 year low of GBX 958.40 ($12.18) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,275 ($28.91). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.70, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,090.22 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,237.85. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,313.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.13.

Burberry Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of GBX 42.70 ($0.54) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a yield of 3.59%. This is a positive change from Burberry Group’s previous dividend of $18.30. Burberry Group’s payout ratio is presently 8,243.24%.

Burberry Group Company Profile

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It provides womenswear, menswear, childrenswear, beauty, eyewear, shoes, and accessories, as well as leather goods, such as bags.

