Bushveld Minerals (LON:BMN) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.32

Shares of Bushveld Minerals Limited (LON:BMN – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1.32 ($0.02) and traded as low as GBX 0.55 ($0.01). Bushveld Minerals shares last traded at GBX 0.57 ($0.01), with a volume of 131,636,505 shares trading hands.
Bushveld Minerals Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.98, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 0.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1.32. The company has a market cap of £13.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.00 and a beta of 1.81.
Bushveld Minerals Company Profile
Bushveld Minerals Limited operates as an integrated primary vanadium producer for the steel, energy, chemicals and aerospace industries in South Africa, Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally. The company is involved in mining and processing vanadium ores; and developing and promoting vanadium in the energy storage market through the advancement of vanadium-based energy storage systems, primarily vanadium redox flow batteries.
