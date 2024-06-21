C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,683 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,315 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $2,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 336.0% during the 4th quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 545 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 139.0% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 851 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Performance

CHRW opened at $87.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $80.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.81. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.00 and a 12-month high of $100.88.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Announces Dividend

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The transportation company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 26.34%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 96.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CHRW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, C.H. Robinson Worldwide has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.56.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Profile

(Free Report)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHRW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.