C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Stock Price Down 1.7%

Shares of C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) fell 1.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $28.69 and last traded at $28.71. 3,015,642 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 7,988,057 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.21.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AI shares. Northland Capmk upgraded C3.ai from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of C3.ai from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of C3.ai in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of C3.ai from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of C3.ai from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, C3.ai currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.30.

C3.ai Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.19. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.73 and a beta of 1.85.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in C3.ai by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,647,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,239,000 after buying an additional 317,768 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC raised its holdings in C3.ai by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 2,832,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,313,000 after purchasing an additional 568,369 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in C3.ai by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,199,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,424,000 after purchasing an additional 17,915 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC raised its holdings in C3.ai by 2,547.8% during the 1st quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 896,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,273,000 after purchasing an additional 862,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in C3.ai by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 706,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,289,000 after purchasing an additional 66,701 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.96% of the company’s stock.

C3.ai Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides C3 AI platform, an application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; C3 AI Ex Machina for analysis-ready data; C3 AI CRM, an industry specific customer relationship management solution; and C3 Generative AI Product Suite that enables to locate, retrieve, and present information.

Featured Articles

