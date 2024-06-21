C3is (CISS) and Its Competitors Critical Comparison

C3is (NASDAQ:CISS – Get Free Report) is one of 52 public companies in the “Deep sea foreign transportation of freight” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare C3is to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for C3is and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score C3is 0 0 0 0 N/A C3is Competitors 222 1173 1650 47 2.49

As a group, “Deep sea foreign transportation of freight” companies have a potential upside of 9.92%. Given C3is’ competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe C3is has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets C3is 32.12% 22.99% 14.33% C3is Competitors 30.77% 16.52% 8.71%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares C3is and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares C3is and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio C3is $28.74 million $9.29 million 0.04 C3is Competitors $666.91 million $106.07 million 14.22

C3is’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than C3is. C3is is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

10.5% of C3is shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.1% of shares of all “Deep sea foreign transportation of freight” companies are held by institutional investors. 15.5% of shares of all “Deep sea foreign transportation of freight” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

C3is competitors beat C3is on 6 of the 9 factors compared.

About C3is

C3is Inc. offers international seaborne transportation services. It provides its services to dry bulk charterers, including national and private industrial users, commodity producers and traders, oil producers, refineries, and commodities traders and producers. The company owns and operates a fleet of two drybulk carriers, which transport major bulks, such as iron ore, coal and grains, as well as minor bulks comprising bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers, and one Aframax crude oil tanker that transports crude oil. C3is Inc. was founded in 2021 and is based in Athens, Greece.

