Canaccord Genuity Group Reiterates “Speculative Buy” Rating for Rockhopper Exploration (LON:RKH)

Rockhopper Exploration (LON:RKH – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “speculative buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 37 ($0.47) target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 147.49% from the stock’s previous close.
Rockhopper Exploration Price Performance
LON RKH opened at GBX 14.95 ($0.19) on Wednesday. Rockhopper Exploration has a fifty-two week low of GBX 10 ($0.13) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 15.20 ($0.19). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 13.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 12.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The firm has a market cap of £95.77 million, a P/E ratio of 299.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.84.
Rockhopper Exploration Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Rockhopper Exploration
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- Darden Stock Up After Q4 Earnings Beat, Cautious FY25 Outlook
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- Celsius Stock: Why Piper Sandler Forecasts a 50% Surge
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Accenture’s Stock Earnings Reveal an AI-Powered Growth Strategy
Receive News & Ratings for Rockhopper Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockhopper Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.