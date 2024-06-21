Carador Income Fund plc (CIFU.L) (LON:CIFU) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.18

Shares of Carador Income Fund plc (CIFU.L) (LON:CIFU – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.18 ($0.00) and traded as low as GBX 0.18 ($0.00). Carador Income Fund plc (CIFU.L) shares last traded at GBX 0.18 ($0.00), with a volume of 0 shares changing hands.
The stock has a market cap of £27,156.96 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.18 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.18.
Carador Income Fund plc is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by GSO Capital Partners International LLP. The fund is co-managed by GSO Capital Partners LP. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. The fund makes its investments in Senior Notes of CDOs collateralized by senior secured bank loans and equity and mezzanine tranches of CDOs.
