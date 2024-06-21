Cardinal Capital Management Inc. Has $35.78 Million Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Cardinal Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 196,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,561 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises approximately 1.6% of Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $35,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get AbbVie alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ABBV. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AbbVie Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of ABBV opened at $172.13 on Friday. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.96 and a 1-year high of $182.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $163.72 and a 200 day moving average of $166.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $303.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.08, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $12.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.93 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 179.47%. AbbVie’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.46 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.27 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ABBV. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $195.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.64.

View Our Latest Report on AbbVie

AbbVie Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.