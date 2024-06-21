CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Shares Bought by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC raised its stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 149.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,482 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,285 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 153.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 1,081.1% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CarMax during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CarMax during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter.

KMX opened at $71.36 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $70.26 and a 200-day moving average of $73.76. The company has a market capitalization of $11.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.55, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.69. CarMax, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.66 and a 1-year high of $88.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 2.26.

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 1.81%. CarMax’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. Equities analysts expect that CarMax, Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 15,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.53, for a total transaction of $1,067,702.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $485,110.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

KMX has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CarMax to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of CarMax from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of CarMax from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of CarMax from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of CarMax from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CarMax presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.17.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

