CarMax (NYSE:KMX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.06), RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $7.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.16 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share.

CarMax Price Performance

NYSE:KMX opened at $71.36 on Friday. CarMax has a 52 week low of $59.66 and a 52 week high of $88.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 2.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.74. The firm has a market cap of $11.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.69.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KMX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on CarMax from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of CarMax in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on CarMax from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on CarMax from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on CarMax from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CarMax has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at CarMax

In other news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 15,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.53, for a total transaction of $1,067,702.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $485,110.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

