Cartesian Growth Co. II (NASDAQ:RENEU) Trading 0.4% Higher

Cartesian Growth Co. II (NASDAQ:RENEU – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $11.50 and last traded at $11.27. 200 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 356 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.22.

Cartesian Growth Co. II Trading Up 0.4 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.21 and a 200 day moving average of $11.12.

Cartesian Growth Co. II Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cartesian Growth Corporation II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cartesian Growth Co. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cartesian Growth Co. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.