Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) by 60.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,831 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $2,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBOE. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 4.9% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $625,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Cboe Global Markets by 42.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 101,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,906,000 after purchasing an additional 30,522 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,206,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,728,000 after buying an additional 289,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in Cboe Global Markets by 42.9% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 232,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,336,000 after buying an additional 69,813 shares during the period. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CBOE shares. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $206.00 price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $199.00 price objective (down from $211.00) on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Barclays raised their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $211.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cboe Global Markets currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.00.

In other Cboe Global Markets news, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.06, for a total value of $203,566.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $861,639.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CBOE opened at $172.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $18.28 billion, a PE ratio of 87.32 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $177.86 and its 200-day moving average is $180.84. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a one year low of $103.82 and a one year high of $139.00.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.11. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The firm had revenue of $502.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. Cboe Global Markets’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.97%.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

