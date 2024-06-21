Chaarat Gold (LON:CGH) Shares Down 11.8%

Chaarat Gold Holdings Limited (LON:CGH – Get Free Report) fell 11.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 3 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3 ($0.04). 473,382 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 47% from the average session volume of 321,329 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.40 ($0.04).

Chaarat Gold Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £21.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -295.00 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3.34 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 4.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.64.

About Chaarat Gold

Chaarat Gold Holdings Limited operates as a gold mining company. The company owns and operates the Tulkubash and the Kyzyltash gold projects in the Kyrgyz Republic, as well as the Kapan mine in Armenia. It explores for gold, copper, and zinc deposits. Chaarat Gold Holdings Limited was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan.

