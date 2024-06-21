Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shares Bought by Alaska Permanent Fund Corp

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,701 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $2,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Charter Communications during the 1st quarter worth about $120,000. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 13,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,809,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $337,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $4,703,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CHTR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Charter Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $280.00 to $250.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $370.00 to $335.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 1st. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $360.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $290.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charter Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $356.47.

Charter Communications Stock Up 2.3 %

CHTR stock opened at $284.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $40.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.28. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $236.08 and a 12 month high of $458.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $270.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $309.34.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $7.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.78 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $13.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.75 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 31.42% and a net margin of 8.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.65 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Charter Communications

(Free Report)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.