Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Earns Outperform Rating from Robert W. Baird

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $3,500.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective points to a potential upside of 8.88% from the stock’s previous close.

CMG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,350.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,800.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,400.00 to $2,865.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,750.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $3,200.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,201.19.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Down 6.2 %

NYSE:CMG opened at $3,214.49 on Friday. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 12-month low of $1,768.64 and a 12-month high of $3,463.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3,134.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,741.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.25.

Chipotle Mexican Grill shares are scheduled to split on Wednesday, June 26th. The 50-1 split was announced on Tuesday, March 19th. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Tuesday, June 25th.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The restaurant operator reported $13.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.63 by $1.74. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 43.74% and a net margin of 12.70%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 55.31 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, COO Scott Boatwright sold 1,100 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,190.16, for a total value of $3,509,176.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 2,412 shares in the company, valued at $7,694,665.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, COO Scott Boatwright sold 1,100 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,190.16, for a total value of $3,509,176.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 2,412 shares in the company, valued at $7,694,665.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 6,406 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,185.92, for a total value of $20,409,003.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,221,620.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,015 shares of company stock worth $35,023,769 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Chipotle Mexican Grill

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,732,471 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,942,665,000 after purchasing an additional 25,238 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,125,974 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,575,057,000 after acquiring an additional 8,541 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.5% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 399,902 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $732,552,000 after acquiring an additional 13,482 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 41.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 397,182 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $727,570,000 after purchasing an additional 116,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter worth approximately $805,529,000. 91.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

