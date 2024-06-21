Chord Energy (OTCMKTS:WLLAW) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Shares of Chord Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:WLLAW – Get Free Report) traded down 0.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $31.11 and last traded at $32.37. 3,573 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 11,462 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.42.
Chord Energy Price Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.36.
About Chord Energy
Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company sells its products to refiners, marketers, and other purchasers that have access to nearby pipeline and rail facilities.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Chord Energy
- What are earnings reports?
- Darden Stock Up After Q4 Earnings Beat, Cautious FY25 Outlook
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- Celsius Stock: Why Piper Sandler Forecasts a 50% Surge
- What is a Dividend King?
- Accenture’s Stock Earnings Reveal an AI-Powered Growth Strategy
Receive News & Ratings for Chord Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chord Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.