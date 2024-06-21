Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by MADDEN SECURITIES Corp

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp lessened its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,870 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 485 shares during the period. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 73,439,747 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,672,445,000 after acquiring an additional 6,345,954 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 50,549,422 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,717,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847,682 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,528,939,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 47,195,836 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,384,334,000 after purchasing an additional 3,314,330 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 24,941,271 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,260,033,000 after purchasing an additional 2,723,260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $46.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.95 and a 1 year high of $58.19.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.18. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 30.82%. The business had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 53.87%.

CSCO has been the topic of several research reports. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, April 15th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.47.

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 26,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $1,213,859.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 725,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,439,234.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 26,331 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $1,213,859.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 725,363 shares in the company, valued at $33,439,234.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 8,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.24, for a total transaction of $386,691.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 180,705 shares in the company, valued at $8,717,209.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 41,106 shares of company stock worth $1,908,923. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

