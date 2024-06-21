Citigroup (NYSE:C) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their overweight rating on shares of Citigroup (NYSE:C – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $65.00 target price on the stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Citigroup from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $65.03.

Get Our Latest Research Report on C

Citigroup Stock Down 0.2 %

C opened at $60.65 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Citigroup has a one year low of $38.17 and a one year high of $64.98.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.29. Citigroup had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The firm had revenue of $21.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Citigroup will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th were paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.72%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Citigroup by 123.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,716,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,005,749,000 after purchasing an additional 17,525,484 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Citigroup by 18.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,756,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,881,805,000 after purchasing an additional 4,620,867 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Citigroup by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 24,755,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,273,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836,283 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Citigroup by 1.2% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,051,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,710,000 after purchasing an additional 232,652 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in Citigroup by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 17,775,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300,520 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

About Citigroup

(Get Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.