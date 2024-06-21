CL King Begins Coverage on CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI)

Equities researchers at CL King began coverage on shares of CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Free Report) in a report released on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

CSW Industrials Stock Performance

NASDAQ CSWI opened at $262.72 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $249.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $229.10. The stock has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 40.23, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.77. CSW Industrials has a fifty-two week low of $155.82 and a fifty-two week high of $270.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.86.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $210.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.70 million. CSW Industrials had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 18.56%. On average, equities analysts expect that CSW Industrials will post 8.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at CSW Industrials

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CSW Industrials

In other news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 1,000 shares of CSW Industrials stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.69, for a total transaction of $232,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,579 shares in the company, valued at $13,165,367.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in CSW Industrials by 123.1% in the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,899,000 after buying an additional 9,877 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its holdings in CSW Industrials by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 591,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $122,605,000 after buying an additional 86,427 shares during the period. Cim LLC acquired a new position in CSW Industrials in the fourth quarter valued at $668,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in CSW Industrials in the fourth quarter valued at $8,402,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in CSW Industrials in the third quarter valued at $395,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

About CSW Industrials

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. The Contractor Solutions segment provides condensate pads, pans, pumps, switches, and traps; cements, diffusers, grilles, registers, solvents, thread sealants, and vents; line set covers; refrigerant caps; wire pulling head tools; electrical protection, chemical maintenance, and installation supplies for HVAC; ductless mini-split systems installation support tools and accessories; and drain waste and vent system products for use in HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally specified building products.

