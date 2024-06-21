Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $40.92

Shares of Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $40.92 and traded as high as $51.32. Clearwater Paper shares last traded at $49.79, with a volume of 134,467 shares traded.

Several research firms have weighed in on CLW. StockNews.com cut Clearwater Paper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Clearwater Paper from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th.

The company has a market capitalization of $830.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.92.

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $496.20 million for the quarter. Clearwater Paper had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 4.92%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLW. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Clearwater Paper by 4.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 321,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,662,000 after buying an additional 14,733 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Clearwater Paper by 2.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 420,359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,238,000 after buying an additional 11,293 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Clearwater Paper by 13.9% in the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 50,708 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after buying an additional 6,173 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in Clearwater Paper in the third quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Clearwater Paper in the third quarter valued at about $455,000. 89.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clearwater Paper Corporation manufactures and supplies bleached paperboards, and consumer and parent roll tissues in the United States and internationally. It operates through Pulp and Paperboard, and Consumer Products segments. The Pulp and Paperboard segment manufactures and markets bleached paperboard; Solid Bleached Sulfate paperboard that is used to produce folding cartons, liquid packaging, cups and plates, blister and carded packaging, and top sheet and commercial printing items; and hardwood and softwood pulp, as well as offers services that include custom sheeting, slitting, and cutting.

