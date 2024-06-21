Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $32.19

Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $32.19 and traded as high as $32.28. Cohu shares last traded at $32.26, with a volume of 352,055 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Cohu from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Cohu from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. B. Riley lowered their price target on Cohu from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Cohu from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Cohu from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.33.

Cohu Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.63 and a current ratio of 6.29.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $107.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.00 million. Cohu had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a positive return on equity of 3.91%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cohu, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Cohu

In other news, Director William Bendush sold 2,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.83, for a total transaction of $77,289.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,093,627.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director William Bendush sold 2,591 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.83, for a total value of $77,289.53. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,093,627.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Christopher Bohrson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 130,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,910,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,091 shares of company stock valued at $298,755 in the last ninety days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cohu

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COHU. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cohu by 166.1% during the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 647,338 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,294,000 after purchasing an additional 404,028 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cohu by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,105,906 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $141,407,000 after purchasing an additional 295,456 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Cohu by 61.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 751,039 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,579,000 after purchasing an additional 285,537 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Cohu by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,782,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $98,478,000 after purchasing an additional 215,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Cohu by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 974,605 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,565,000 after purchasing an additional 181,689 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

About Cohu

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test equipment and services in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. The company supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, and semiconductor automated test equipment for semiconductor manufacturers and test subcontractors.

