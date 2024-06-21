Collective Mining (TSE:CNL) Given a C$8.25 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Collective Mining (TSE:CNL – Get Free Report) has been assigned a C$8.25 price objective by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 136.39% from the stock’s current price.
CNL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Collective Mining from C$7.25 to C$8.25 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Ventum Financial increased their target price on shares of Collective Mining from C$8.50 to C$8.70 in a report on Tuesday, May 28th.
In other news, Director Paul Murphy sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.07, for a total transaction of C$50,700.00. Insiders own 33.66% of the company’s stock.
Collective Mining Ltd., an exploration and development company, focuses on identifying and exploring prospective gold projects in South America. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Guayabales project consisting of 26 claims with a total area of 4,780.98 hectares located in the Caldas department of Colombia; and the San Antonio project covering an area of 4,729 hectares located in the department of Caldas, Colombia.
