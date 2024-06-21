Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 17.72%. The business’s revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share.

Commercial Metals Price Performance

Shares of Commercial Metals stock opened at $52.67 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.22. Commercial Metals has a 12-month low of $39.85 and a 12-month high of $59.81. The firm has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Commercial Metals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Commercial Metals’s payout ratio is currently 12.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Commercial Metals from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Barbara Smith sold 35,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.88, for a total value of $2,066,547.52. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 36,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,095,024.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Commercial Metals

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and Europe. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

