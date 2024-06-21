Community Investors Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CIBN) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $13.96

Shares of Community Investors Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CIBN – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.96 and traded as low as $12.90. Community Investors Bancorp shares last traded at $12.90, with a volume of 151 shares trading hands.

Community Investors Bancorp Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.95.

Community Investors Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%.

About Community Investors Bancorp

Community Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as a thrift holding company for First Federal Community Bank of Bucyrus that engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers in northern Ohio. The company offers deposit accounts, including demand, NOW, checking, savings, money market, Christmas club, health savings, certificates of deposit, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

