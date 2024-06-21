Comparing Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) and CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE)

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR – Get Free Report) and CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

64.8% of Braemar Hotels & Resorts shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.8% of CareTrust REIT shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of Braemar Hotels & Resorts shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of CareTrust REIT shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Braemar Hotels & Resorts and CareTrust REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Braemar Hotels & Resorts -3.65% -8.43% -1.20% CareTrust REIT 27.47% 5.04% 3.19%

Dividends

Volatility & Risk

Braemar Hotels & Resorts pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.2%. CareTrust REIT pays an annual dividend of $1.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.7%. Braemar Hotels & Resorts pays out -17.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. CareTrust REIT pays out 223.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Braemar Hotels & Resorts is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a beta of 1.96, indicating that its share price is 96% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CareTrust REIT has a beta of 1.06, indicating that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Braemar Hotels & Resorts and CareTrust REIT, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Braemar Hotels & Resorts 0 2 0 0 2.00 CareTrust REIT 0 3 5 0 2.63

Braemar Hotels & Resorts presently has a consensus target price of $2.50, indicating a potential downside of 10.23%. CareTrust REIT has a consensus target price of $24.50, indicating a potential downside of 1.72%. Given CareTrust REIT’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe CareTrust REIT is more favorable than Braemar Hotels & Resorts.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Braemar Hotels & Resorts and CareTrust REIT’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Braemar Hotels & Resorts $739.34 million 0.25 -$27.02 million ($1.12) -2.49 CareTrust REIT $217.77 million 16.26 $53.74 million $0.52 47.94

CareTrust REIT has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Braemar Hotels & Resorts. Braemar Hotels & Resorts is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CareTrust REIT, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

CareTrust REIT beats Braemar Hotels & Resorts on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Braemar Hotels & Resorts

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

About CareTrust REIT

CareTrust REIT, Inc. is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

