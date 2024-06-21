Comparing New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) and Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group (NASDAQ:VEDU)

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU – Get Free Report) and Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group (NASDAQ:VEDU – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares New Oriental Education & Technology Group and Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio New Oriental Education & Technology Group $3.00 billion 4.08 $177.34 million $1.86 38.70 Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group $8.43 million 11.08 -$3.47 million N/A N/A

New Oriental Education & Technology Group has higher revenue and earnings than Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group.

Risk & Volatility

Profitability

New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a beta of 0.48, indicating that its share price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group has a beta of 2.52, indicating that its share price is 152% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares New Oriental Education & Technology Group and Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New Oriental Education & Technology Group 7.72% 8.11% 4.75% Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.5% of New Oriental Education & Technology Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.5% of Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for New Oriental Education & Technology Group and Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score New Oriental Education & Technology Group 0 0 4 0 3.00 Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

New Oriental Education & Technology Group currently has a consensus target price of $100.75, suggesting a potential upside of 39.95%. Given New Oriental Education & Technology Group’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe New Oriental Education & Technology Group is more favorable than Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group.

Summary

New Oriental Education & Technology Group beats Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About New Oriental Education & Technology Group

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Educational Services and Test Preparation Courses; Online Education and Other Services; Overseas Study Consulting Services; and Educational Materials and Distribution. It offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the Commonwealth countries, and the People's Republic of China. The company also provides non-academic tutoring courses; intelligent learning systems and devices to offer a digital learning experience for students; and overseas studies consulting services. In addition, it offers online education services through the Koolearn.com platform that provides comprehensive online education courses, including college educational services, such as college test preparation, overseas test preparation, and English language learning for college students and working professionals preparing for standardized tests or seeking to enhance their English language proficiency; and educational content packages to schools and institutional customers, including universities, public libraries, telecom operators, and online video streaming providers. Further, the company develops and edits educational materials for language training and test preparation. In addition, it offers educational programs, services, and products to students through schools; learning centers; and bookstores, as well as through its online learning platforms. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group

Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc. provides private online and in person educational programs and services to Canadian and international students that reside in Canada and internationally. The company's educational programs include Ontario secondary school diploma, career-oriented two-year college and four-year university diploma programs, vocational education programs, and master programs. It also provides educational services, such as immigration and study visa, student housing, career guidance, internship, and entrepreneurship guidance. The company was formerly known as 123 Natural Food Ontario Ltd. and changed its name to Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc. in March 2021. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc. operates as a subsidiary of 3888 Investment Group Limited.

